Suspect 'confesses' to killing woman, three children in Karachi's Mai Kolachi case

Suspect claims distress due to alleged taweez by woman: police.

Victim's brother Mustafa says family had no enmity with anyone.

Adds two nephews, one niece were school-going children.



KARACHI: A suspect who was arrested in connection with the killing of a woman and her three children in Karachi's Mai Kolachi area has confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

The bodies of four individuals — a mother and her three children —were found at the railway crossing area on Friday from a manhole on Mai Kolachi Road. The deceased woman was identified as Anila.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police, the suspect, identified as Masroor Hussain, was arrested and confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police said the suspect claimed that the woman used to perform taweez (amulets) on him, which caused him distress.

The suspect told police that due to this frustration, he killed the woman and her three children.

Relatives of the deceased reached Docks Police Station, where Anila’s brother, Mustafa, spoke to the media. He said that the family had no enmity with anyone. He said that he last spoke to his sister on the phone a week before the incident.

He added that when he visited his sister's house two days ago, it was locked. According to him, Anila’s mobile phone had been switched off since December 30.

Mustafa added that Anila was divorced by her husband two and a half years ago and had been raising her children on her own since then. He said that his niece and two nephews were school-going children.

The victim's brother demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved and strict punishment for the culprits.

Earlier, Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed confirmed signs of torture on the bodies of the four individuals. She said the initial post-mortem examinations of all four bodies have been completed at Civil Hospital Karachi, adding that the bodies appeared to be several days old.

She said that, as per preliminary findings, a boy aged approximately 13 to 14 years had visible injuries on his head, face, and neck, indicating torture.

Another victim, a 10-year-old boy, was found with severe neck injuries. A girl, believed to be between 14 and 15 years old, also showed signs of torture on her head, face, and neck.

Dr Samia said samples have been collected from the bodies for chemical analysis to help determine further details.