Govt establishes pre-departure facilitation desks to assist int'l travellers amid offloading complaints

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced the launch of "Pre-Departure Facilitation Desks" by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which will assist passengers travelling abroad.

"These desks will provide guidance and assistance to international travellers on immigration procedures, clearances, ensuring a smoother and more hassle-free travel experience," said Naqvi in a post on X.

The minister further added that the desks are accessible in person and also via helplines and email, and that relevant details are available at airports, border points and on the FIA website.

The FIA's service comes against the backdrop of recent reports of the offloading of passengers from foreign en route flights over the issue of documents.

In recent months, rumours have been widely circulating on social media platforms claiming the arbitrary offloading of passengers from flights.

However, in November, the FIA clarified that no passengers were being offloaded from flights, and the authority was facilitating passengers whose documents were legal and complete.

The agency, amid the government's strict measures to curb human smuggling and prevent people from illegally travelling abroad, however, said that only those going abroad via illegal means are stopped after due profiling.

Meanwhile, last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed authorities to safeguard Pakistani travellers with valid travel documents, following reports of passengers being offloaded from flights.

Chairing a review meeting on the eradication of human trafficking and illegal travel, PM Shehbaz ordered swift action against individuals travelling abroad illegally or holding dubious travel documents.

However, the premier stressed that "special care must be ensured so that passengers with valid travel documents are not inconvenienced".

The premier further instructed the Protectorate of Emigrants to improve its coordination with the FIA and other relevant institutions to facilitate those travelling abroad legally for employment.