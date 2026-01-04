Four policemen martyred in two KP gun attacks

KP Police officer interacts with the personnel in this image, released on November 8, 2023. — Facebook@Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Unidentified assailants manage to flee in both incidents.

Attacks occurred amid rising terrorism against lEAs.

KP faced brunt of terrorism in 2025 with 2,331 fatalities.



LAKKI MARWAT/BANNU: Four policemen were martyred in two different incidents of firing carried out by unidentified assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, police confirmed.

In Lakki Marwat, unidentified motorcycle-riding terrorists opened fire on traffic police personnel in Sarai Naurang city, resulting in the martyrdom of three officers, according to a police spokesperson.

The martyred officials were identified as Traffic Police In-charge Naurang Jalal Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah. The attackers managed to escape after the incident.

The bodies of the martyred traffic police officers were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Sarai Naurang, for medico-legal procedures. Police have launched a search operation in the area and are investigating the incident.

Separately in Bannu, a police constable was martyred after unidentified individuals opened fire in the Mandan area. Police said Constable Rashid Khan came under attack while he was on his way from home to report for duty at Mandan Police Station.

The incidents occurred amid a rise in terrorism targeting law enforcement agencies in the country, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021.

On December 23, 2025, five cops were martyred when their van was attacked in KP's Karak district.

In a similar incident on December 3 last year, three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were martyred when militants targeted their vehicle in the Panyala area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

According to a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) annual security report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced the brunt of terrorist attacks in 2025 as at least 2,331 individuals, including citizens and personnel of law enforcement agencies, lost their lives.