Man arrested after scaling wall to enter Islamabad's QAU girls' hostel: police

Man alleged to have climbed the university wall to get inside the girl's hostel at Quaid-e-Azam University can be seen in this screengrab taken from a video. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Monday arrested a man after he entered a girls’ hostel at Quaid-e-Azam University by scaling a wall.

Police said the man climbed into Girls’ Hostel Number 5 late last night. The man was found in the washrooms of the girls' hostel at around 2am last night.

They said students raised a commotion, after which the lady warden and security staff caught him and handed him over to the police.

An FIR has been registered at the Secretariat Police Station. The arrested man has been identified as Faizan Satti, son of Raja Khalid Mahmood, and police have begun further investigation.

In a video from the scene, voices are heard asking for his identity and how he got inside. The man responds: “I climbed the wall.” In the same clip, he also mentions “Rawal Dam” when questioned about where he is from.

The incident comes after police in Rawalpindi took action in another alleged harassment case.

Last week, Cantt Police arrested a man for allegedly recording indecent videos of women inside the washroom of Rawalpindi’s Cantonment General Hospital, the Rawalpindi Police said.

Police said a case was registered on the complaint of the hospital’s security supervisor, Nauman, and the suspect was arrested after staff reached the washroom on a woman’s screams, with the FIR stating indecent videos were found on his mobile phone.

Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Police Noor-ul-Ain said the accused would be charged on the basis of “solid evidence” after completion of the investigation, adding that further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Talha Wali said harassment or violence against women and children was intolerable and warned of strict action under the law.