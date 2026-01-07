Sindh to launch 'massive operation' against dacoits in Katcha area: home minister

A policeman fires a heavy machine gun towards bandits holed up in katcha area of Kashmor district. — Geo News screengrab/File

Sindh Rangers will participate alongside Sindh Police: minister.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar says services of Punjab Police also needed.

Home minister assures " dacoits will be destroyed".

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar on Wednesday said that a massive operation is being launched against dacoits in the Katcha (riverine) area.

"We will use whatever resources [needed against dacoits]," said Lanjar while speaking to the media alongside Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jawed Akhtar Odho.

"Dacoits will be destroyed," he said, adding that notorious dacoits will be targeted specifically in "ruthless action" and no one will be spared.

However, the minister noted that those willing to surrender will be given the chance to do so.

"The absconders will face strict action," he warned, noting that Sindh Rangers will participate alongside Sindh Police in the operation, the minister said that the services of Punjab Police will also be needed.

The latest operation against dacoits came months after at least 72 dacoits from the riverine (katcha) area laid down their weapons in a ceremony held at Police Lines in Shikarpur back in October 2025.

Several most-wanted dacoits, with bounties of millions on their heads, were among those who surrendered before the police during the ceremony.

The combined bounty on the heads of the surrendered dacoits was over Rs60 million.

The ceremony also included a display of the surrendered modern weapons, including Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, and anti-aircraft guns, among others.

Among the surrendered individuals was notorious dacoit Nisar Sabzoi, who had 82 cases registered against him across several police stations and carried a bounty of Rs3 million.

The surrendered dacoits also included Sukhio Teghani, wanted in 49 cases and a bounty of Rs6 million.

Others surrendered dacoits were Ladu Teghani, Sonaro Teghani, Jammo Teghani, Milan alias Wahid Ali alias Wajo Teghani, Gulzar Teghani, Ghulam Hussain alias Namo Teghani, and Noor Din Teghani.

Meanwhile, last month, large-scale joint operation conducted by Sindh Police and Rangers in the riverine Kacha belt yielded significant results as law enforcement agencies targeted entrenched criminal networks operating along the Punjab–Sindh border in Rajanpur district.

The coordinated action was aimed at dismantling dacoit gangs that have long used the difficult riverine terrain as safe havens for criminal activities.