What are ‘ghost fleet’ tankers, why is US confiscating Russian oil tanker?

Ghost fleet is a colloquial term for a shadowy network of older tankers that operate outside the rules-based international system to transport sanctioned oil, mainly from countries like Iran, Venezuela, and, more recently, Russia.

In a dramatic escalation of pressure on Venezuela, U.S. forces seized two oil tankers associated with the sanctioned nation in early morning operations on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The actions have initiated a diplomatic crisis with Russia and prompted urgent classified briefings for Congress.

According to U.S. European Command, the first operation targeted the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera (identified as the M/V Bella I) in the North Atlantic U.S. forces boarded the vessel after tracking it across the ocean.

The Russian Transport Ministry asserted it lost contact with the tanker, condemning the seizure as a violation of international law and stating “no state has the right to use force against vessels that are properly registered in the jurisdiction of other nations.”

Following this, U.S. Southern Command announced the seizure of a second vessel, the M/T Sophia, in international waters near the Caribbean. It referred to the ship as stateless and being involved in “illicit activities.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated both ships were part of a “ghost fleet” and had either docked in Venezuela or en route to it, vowing to “disrupt the funding of narco-terrorism.”

The seizure followed President Donald Trump's announcement that Venezuela will turn over 30-50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the U.S. to be sold at market value.

This move marks an aggressive new phase in U.S. strategy, further supported by White House discussions on acquiring Greenland, following Trump’s claimed control of Venezuelan affairs.