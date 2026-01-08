'Illegal': Pakistan, other nations condemn Israeli official's visit to Somaliland

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Israeli visit termed illegal breach of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Joint stance rejects recognition of Somaliland region.

Countries vow continued diplomatic, legal support for Somalia.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and more than two dozen other countries, along with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have strongly condemned the recent visit by an Israeli official to the “Somaliland” region of the Federal Republic of Somalia, declaring it illegal and a violation of international law.

The statement came two days after the Israeli foreign minister arrived in the "Somaliland" region in a high-profile visit, condemned by Somalia as an "unauthorised incursion".

Israel announced last month it was officially recognising Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own currency, passport and army, but has struggled to win international recognition, amid fears of provoking Somalia and encouraging other separatist movements in Africa.

In a joint statement issued today, the foreign ministers of Algeria, Bangladesh, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, The Gambia, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkiye and Yemen, as well as the OIC, recalled their earlier declaration of December 27, 2025, which rejected Israel’s recognition of the “Somaliland” region.

The ministers expressed strong condemnation of the Israeli official’s visit to the region on January 6, 2026, saying that the move constituted a clear violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and undermined established international norms and the United Nations Charter.

Reaffirming their unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the ministers underlined that encouraging secessionist agendas was unacceptable and risked exacerbating tensions in an already fragile region.

The statement emphasised that respect for international law, non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and adherence to diplomatic norms were essential for regional and international stability.

The ministers also commended Somalia’s commitment to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy and adherence to international law.

They expressed their commitment to continue supporting diplomatic and legal measures taken by Somalia to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability in line with international law.

The foreign ministers further stressed that Israel should fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity, honour its international obligations, and immediately revoke its recognition of the “Somaliland” region.