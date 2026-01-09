 
Geo News

5.8 magnitude earthquake felt in Islamabad, Pindi and KP areas

Quake struck at a depth of 159 kilometres beneath the surface, says NSMC

By
Web Desk
|

January 09, 2026

The representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash/File
The representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash/File

Tremors from an earthquake centred near the China–Tajikistan border were felt in several parts of Pakistan, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, on Friday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

The quake struck at a depth of 159 kilometres beneath the surface, the NSMC said, adding the epicentre was located in the border region between Tajikistan and China. 

Apart from the federal capital and the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi, tremors were also felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Swat, Shangla, Buner and surrounding districts, where people felt buildings shake and many stepped outside as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or significant damage.

The tremor originated from an earthquake in the Tajikistan–Xinjiang border area which measured 6.1 on the Richter scale. 

Balochistan CTD says militants using BYC platform to induct young people into their networks
Balochistan CTD says militants using BYC platform to induct young people into their networks
PTI denies allegations of non-cooperation against terrorism in KP
PTI denies allegations of non-cooperation against terrorism in KP
After Islamabad, PIA announces resuming Lahore-London flights
After Islamabad, PIA announces resuming Lahore-London flights
Diplomatic channels active, contacts ongoing with Afghanistan: Pakistan video
Diplomatic channels active, contacts ongoing with Afghanistan: Pakistan
Dhaka-Karachi direct flights to resume on January 29 after 14-year hiatus
Dhaka-Karachi direct flights to resume on January 29 after 14-year hiatus
Feb 8 polls: TTAP delegation reaches Lahore for street mobilisation drive video
Feb 8 polls: TTAP delegation reaches Lahore for street mobilisation drive