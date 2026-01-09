5.8 magnitude earthquake felt in Islamabad, Pindi and KP areas

The representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash/File

Tremors from an earthquake centred near the China–Tajikistan border were felt in several parts of Pakistan, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, on Friday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

The quake struck at a depth of 159 kilometres beneath the surface, the NSMC said, adding the epicentre was located in the border region between Tajikistan and China.

Apart from the federal capital and the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi, tremors were also felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Swat, Shangla, Buner and surrounding districts, where people felt buildings shake and many stepped outside as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or significant damage.

The tremor originated from an earthquake in the Tajikistan–Xinjiang border area which measured 6.1 on the Richter scale.