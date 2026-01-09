Karachi shivers as temperature falls to 7.1°C

KARACHI: Karachi experienced the coldest night of the ongoing winter season on the midnight of Thursday and Friday as temperatures fell significantly across various parts of the city, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, where the mercury dropped to 7.1 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest reading of the ongoing winter season so far.

Gulistan-e-Johar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8°C, Sharea Faisal°C, Bin Qasim 10.1°C, while Mauripur recorded 11°C. The average minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 9.3°C.

The PMD said the weather is expected to remain dry over the next 24 hours, with chilly conditions expected to persist during nighttime.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature is likely to range between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 24 and 26°C during the day.

The PMD also reported that the humidity level in the air stood at 44%, while north-easterly winds were blowing at a speed of seven kilometres per hour.

The meteorologists said cold conditions are likely to continue over the next few days, especially during the night and early morning hours.

Meanwhile, the other parts of Sindh are also witnessing cold conditions as Mohenjo-Daro recorded the lowest temperature at 3.0°C, followed by Mithi at 4.0°C and Larkana at 4.5°C.

Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Sakrand, and Mirpur Khas recorded minimum temperatures around 5.0°C, while Hyderabad city recorded 6.7°C.

Other cities, including Badin, Thatta, Tandojam, and Shaheed Benazirabad, also experienced chilly conditions, with temperatures ranging between 5 and 9.5°C.