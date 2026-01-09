KP CM announces 'historic' rally at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday

KP CM Sohail Afridi talking to media representatives outside Adiala jail on December 11, 2025. — NNI

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced holding a public gathering at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on January 11 as part of its street movement ahead of the Feb 8 protest call, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said in a statement on Friday.

"I will hold a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi at 4:30pm on Sunday," said CM Afridi in a message ahead of his Sindh visit set to commence today.

The KP chief minister said he will spread the message of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan to every nook and corner of Sindh.

He also urged the people of Sindh to extend all-out support to the PTI in the preparations of street movement. "We will hold largest rally in Karachi's history," CM Afridi said.

However, contrary to the KP CM's announcement, the district administration has said that no permission has been given to the PTI yet to hold a public rally.

Permission to hold a rally will be granted after security clearance is received, added the administration.

Meanwhile, KP CM's aide on information, Shafi Jan said that CM Afridi will also meet Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on Monday (January 12), and will also hold meetings with party leadership at the Insaf House, followed by a visit to the press club during his stay in Sindh.

"A big rally will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid on January 11. [KP] CM's visit to Sindh is important to further accelerate the street movement," Jan remarked.

The powershow announcement came as the PTI has requested permission for holding a public meeting in District East of Karachi, reported The News.

On Tuesday, Karachi Region PTI President Raja Azhar sent a letter to the deputy commissioner of District East, seeking permission for organising a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah near the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, assuring that the rally would be peaceful and the code of conduct would be fully observed.

The former ruling party is part of the opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP), which has called for street mobilisation linked to the second anniversary of the February 8, 2024, elections.

A day earlier, TTAP leaders Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Vice Chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas reached Lahore on a three-day visit to attend political activities in relation to the street movement.

Expanding on KP CM's Sindh visit, Jan said that CM Afridi will visit prison facilities in Karachi's District South, Korangi and Malir to meet inmates.

CM Afridi will also travel to Hyderabad on Saturday (tomorrow) and will meet address the Hyderabad Bar and press club and will further attend ISF Convention, party cabinet on the same day.

Jan added that apart from meeting Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), the KP CM will also address the Sindh High Court Bar on Monday, and will leave for Peshawar on the same day.

CM Afridi 's visit to Sindh follows his early visit to Punjab, which was marred by controversy surrounding the ruckus at the Punjab Assembly where the authorities claimed that unrelated and convicted individuals entered the premises alongside him.

Whereas Afridi, on the other hand, voiced serious concern over the chaos and lodged a protest with Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz over the alleged ill-treatment.

Sindh govt assures facilitation

Meanwhile, speaking on KP CM's visit on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" today, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government will ensure free movement of CM Afridi and welcome him.

"KP CM will have full liberty to go wherever he wants [during Sindh visit] and take part in political activities," Memon said, while adding that the dignitary will be provided due security and protocol.

When asked about repercussions of possible political activities, such as traffic jams, the Sindh minister said that the provincial government's stance is that the PTI should inform them about their political activities, and if needed, they would be provided ground to hold any public gathering.

However, Memon warned against any activity contrary to the law or which causes nuisance for the public.

"[KP CM] can undertake whatever activities he wishes while adhering to the law," he remarked.

Pointing out the ideological differences with the PTI, Memon said that criticism is part of politics, but it should not result in intolerance.