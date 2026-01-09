Strict screening of passengers' travel documents ordered to prevent illegal immigration

A worker walks at the departure area of the Islamabad International Airport, on April 18, 2018. — Reuters

Human traffickers deserve no leniency, says interior minister.

Pakistan's reputation must not be compromised: Naqvi.

AI-based app was launched to curb illegal immigration last month.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed authorities concerned to enforce strict screening of passengers' travel documents at all airports across the country to prevent illegal immigration.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the performance of the Federal Investigation Agency's immigration wing and ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration and human trafficking, the interior minister directed the FIA to continue taking strict and impartial action against the mafia involved in illegal immigration.

He instructed the FIA to ensure the effective implementation of immigration laws and strengthen airport immigration systems. He also called for rigorous screening of travelers' documents at all airports to prevent illegal activities.

During the meeting, officials also discussed operations against the "organised professional beggar mafia," ordering an effective crackdown against them.

Naqvi said that elements involved in human trafficking are not entitled to any leniency and warned that Pakistan's reputation must not be compromised under any circumstances.

The meeting was attended by the FIA director general, and other senior officials.

Last month, the interior minister announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-based application as a pilot project to curb illegal immigration and clamp down on fake travel documents.

Naqvi had said the AI-based app would help authorities determine “who is fit to travel and who is not”. He said the measures were aimed at stopping illegal immigration and that zero tolerance would be adopted against fake visas and agent mafias.

“The purpose of immigration reforms is to provide convenience to the public and improve the global image,” Naqvi said.