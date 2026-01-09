Are Punjab schools winter vacations being extended?

Children walk to their school along a street amid smoggy conditions early in the morning in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Friday rebuffed rumours about extension in the winter vacations in schools and colleges in the province.

"All schools, colleges will open as per the announced schedule on January 12 [Monday]," said Hayat.

The minister clarified that the notification concerning the extension of holidays that has gone viral is in fact "fake".

No announcement has been made by the Education Department to extend holidays, the education minister noted, stressing that winter vacations were not being extended in the educational institutions.

Winter vacations in Punjab's public and private schools commenced from December 22, 2025 and till January 10, 2026 (tomorrow).

All schools are set to reopen on January 10 (Saturday), marking the restart of the academic term, the notification added.

Meanwhile, the matriculation examinations will be held after Eid ul Fitr, instead of their earlier date of March 3.

The intermediate exams will also be held after Eid ul Fitr.