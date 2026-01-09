Info minister terms PTI 'political wing' of TTP, says it avoids condemning militants

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar (right) and PML-N leader Zahid Khan addressing a press conference in Islamabad on January 9, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Terrorism ended in KP after Operation Zarb-e-Azb: Atta Tarar.

Says KP lags behind in development compared to other provinces.

Punjab’s development visible, projects underway in Sindh: Tarar.



Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a "political wing" of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, saying that the party avoids condemning the banned militant outfit.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad alongside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Zahid Khan, Tarar lambasted the PTI over its stance on the banned TTP, saying that the Imran Khan-founded party leaders "falter when speaking" about the outlawed group and show "leniency towards terrorists".

His remarks came a day after the PTI denied claims of "non-cooperation" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the issue of terrorism.

Tarar said terrorism had been effectively eliminated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the launch of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, adding that the province had since suffered due to "poor governance." He criticised PTI’s 12-year rule in the province, stating that governance had deteriorated significantly.

The information minister also took a jibe at what he termed “false claims,” referring to a PTI leader's assertion of having built Lady Reading Hospital, which he dismissed as misleading.

Tarar also drew the development comparison in KP and other provinces, saying that Punjab's progress was "visible" to all, while development projects are also underway in Sindh and Balochistan. In contrast, he said KP “lagged behind” in development.

He was of the view that the health and education sectors in the province governed by the PTI are "in a state of decline due to negligence" by the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said he had never seen a chief minister personally running a political movement, adding that movements are traditionally launched by political parties, not individuals.

He said that former chief minister Pervez Khattak had previously "led attacks" on Islamabad, followed by Ali Amin Gandapur, and claimed that another PTI leader had now adopted the same approach.

Earlier on Thursday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that terrorism must be uprooted at all costs and added that the party has always termed it as a scourge that must be eradicated.

"Claims that PTI is not cooperating in KP is inappropriate and is contrary to reality [...] it is a lie," Barrister Gohar said while talking to the media alongside party leaders Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser.

"Terrorists have no religion or [political] party," the PTI chief stressed.