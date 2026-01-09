Tree cutting limited to paper mulberry, claims Islamabad admin

Labourers are busy in cutting pollen trees from Shakarparian area to eradicate Pollen allergy from Islamabad, August 23, 2025. — Online

Officials say campaign limited to high-density areas.

Removed trees to be replaced with native species.

CDA deputy DG says 29,115 paper mulberry cut so far.

The administration in Islamabad on Friday asserted that the ongoing tree-cutting campaign was targeted at paper mulberry trees, saying they were causing health issues in the federal capital.

The development emerged during a meeting chaired by Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik, where he reviewed environmental protection measures and the preservation of green cover in the federal capital.

During the meeting, officials informed the minister about an ongoing campaign aimed at reducing the presence of paper mulberry trees, believed to be non-native to Islamabad.

Officials said that the species was highly allergenic and a major contributor to severe allergies and asthma-related health issues among residents of the capital.

The meeting follows reports of large-scale tree cutting in various areas of the capital in recent days, sparking concern among netizens.

However, officials said that the ongoing campaign focused solely on the removal of paper mulberry trees in areas where their concentration has exceeded 90%.

Areas targeted under the campaign include Shakarparian, F-9 Park, and parts of the H-8 and H-9 sectors.

Officials said that the chopped-down trees would be replaced with native, fruit-bearing trees and pine species.

They assured the minister that the campaign would not lead to a reduction in Islamabad's overall tree cover, with plans in place to plant more trees than those removed.

Replantation efforts will include the installation of mature native trees to accelerate ecological recovery, officials said.

Dr Malik emphasised the timely implementation of protective measures and directed relevant departments to strengthen coordination to ensure plantation activities are carried out during the upcoming spring season.

He underlined the importance of synchronised planning between all departments concerned to maximise environmental and public health benefits.

The minister also instructed officials to develop a transparent and streamlined mechanism to ensure full compliance with existing laws, rules, and procedures governing environmental interventions.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Secretary Aisha Moriana, and senior officials from the CDA also attended the meeting.

Separately, CDA Deputy DG Environment Irfan Khan Niazi said that the authority has begun removing "harmful paper mulberry trees" in Islamabad, aiming to reduce pollen-related allergies.

"Pollen levels from these trees get so high that hospitals struggle to accommodate allergy patients," he said while speaking exclusively to Geo News.

According to Niazi, 29,115 trees have been cut so far, with every tree being replaced by three saplings.

"All tree removal has been conducted openly, following strict SOPs," he added.

He maintained that paper mulberry trees suppress the growth of surrounding vegetation, saying CDA was now planting local species such as sukh chayn, sheesham, chinar, and other environmentally beneficial trees.