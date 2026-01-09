Turkiye 'in advanced talks' to join Pak-Saudi strategic defence pact

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) shaking hands with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the Prime Minister House, Islamabad, February 13, 2025. — AFP

Turkiye joining to pave way for a new security alignment.

Ankara considering pact amid questions over US reliability.

Talks follow Pakistan's victory over India in May conflict.



Turkiye is at an advanced stage of discussions to join the strategic defence pact signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with talks likely to conclude with a deal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia treats an attack on either nation as an act of aggression against both.

In its report, Bloomberg stated that Turkiye's potential joining would pave the way for a new security alignment that "could shift the balance of power in the Middle East and beyond".

Turkiye is considering joining the pact amid questions over the reliability of the US, and its increasingly overlapping interests with those of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, it added.

Pakistan and Turkiye have longstanding military relations, with both countries cooperating on a number of defence projects.

Ankara is supplying Pakistan's Navy with corvette warships and has upgraded numerous F-16 fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force.

Turkiye, which currently shares drone technology with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, is also looking to involve both countries in its Kaan fifth-generation fighter jet programme.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the landmark SMDA on September 17, 2025, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inked the pact in Riyadh, further strengthening the decades-old security partnership.

Weeks after the signing of the pact, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that more nations wanted to sign a similar agreement with Islamabad.

"Our defence pact with Saudi Arabia is significant. More countries now want to sign a similar agreement with us," he said while speaking during a National Assembly session on October 3, 2025.

Stressing the significance of the pact, DPM Dar said that several Arab and Muslim nations expressed their wish to sign such an agreement with Pakistan.

The pact could expand to include other countries, potentially transforming it into a new North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) or Eastern Nato, he added.

Talks on expanding the SMDA follow Pakistan's decisive military victory over India in a brief war last year.

Pakistan downed multiple Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones after India launched unprovoked and unlawful missile strikes inside Pakistan in May last year.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

Pakistan was also involved in border clashes with Afghanistan in October last year, after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks on its border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

The conflict also saw Pakistan conducting "precision strikes" deep inside Afghanistan, targeting terrorists in Kandahar province and Kabul.