Opposition to all terror outfits, not only TTP, says KP CM Sohail Afridi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is seen visiting an area in Karachi on January 9, 2025. — X@faizannriaz

Sohail Afridi to meet Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah: Shafi Jan.

KP’s development being reversed, says chief minister.

KP CM laments treatment meted out in Lahore.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said on Thursday that he opposes all terrorist organisations, not just the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — also referred to as ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’.

The chief minister’s clarification comes after the government accused the government in KP of facilitating terrorists, with Information Minister Ataullah Tarar calling PTI the "political wing" of TTP. The military’s spokesperson has also said that the provincial government was responsible for rising terrorism.

Speaking to reporters at the Karachi Press Club, the chief minister stressed that he would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, if invited, to address the issue of terrorism.

“I will meet the PM 100%. I will meet him because my province is being affected by terrorism,” he assured the journalists and noted that the “development” in the province was “being reversed” due to the menace.

He also mentioned that terrorists were relocated in the province earlier. The KP CM stated that all parties, including provincial and federal governments, as well as law enforcement agencies, will need to join forces to address the issue of terrorism.

“A decision made collectively, with our input included, will be effective,” he added.

The KP CM is in Karachi for his party’s street mobilisation campaign. After his Punjab tour, he is now in Sindh. From the airport, the KP chief minister reached Karachi Press Club in six hours along with large crowd of party supporters.

Speaking to journalists at the press club, Afridi said that he had also visited Punjab but was not treated well there. “In Lahore, wherever we went to eat, the market would be shut,” Afridi said, questioning where the Constitution barred a chief minister from engaging in politics in another province.

Commenting on Sindh, the chief minister said the legacy of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was still visible in the province. He added that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had assured him of cooperation during his visit to Karachi. He said that if the Sindh chief minister visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he would be accorded full respect and hospitality.

Afridi said welfare initiatives, including programmes under Ehsaas, were ongoing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing free medical treatment of up to Rs2 million to citizens. He alleged that the federation was not releasing the province’s due share of funds.

The chief minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was producing the cheapest electricity in the country, benefiting all of Pakistan. He added that if the province received funds according to its constitutional rights, it would have progressed more than other provinces.

Afridi said only a party with 17 seats was sitting in the federal government, alleging that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being treated unfairly. He claimed that while other provinces had received their NFC shares from 2018 to 2025, KP had not.

Upon arrival at Karachi airport, the KP CM was welcomed by Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Saeed Ghani at the airport, who presented him with Sindhi topi and Ajrak.

"I will hold a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi at 4:30pm on Sunday," said CM Afridi in a message ahead of his Sindh visit, which has commenced after he landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport today.

The KP chief minister said he will spread the message of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan to every nook and corner of Sindh and urged the people of Sindh to extend all-out support to the PTI in the preparations for the street movement. "We will hold the largest rally in Karachi's history," CM Afridi said.

However, contrary to the KP CM's announcement, the district administration has said that no permission has been given to the PTI yet to hold a public rally.

Permission to hold a rally will be granted after security clearance is received, added the administration.

Meanwhile, KP CM's aide on information, Shafi Jan, said that CM Afridi will also meet Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on Monday (January 12), and will also hold meetings with party leadership at the Insaf House, followed by a visit to the press club during his stay in Sindh.

"A big rally will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid on January 11. [KP] CM's visit to Sindh is important to further accelerate the street movement," Jan remarked.

Afridi will travel to Hyderabad today, his office has said. According to Jan, the chief minister will address members of the Hyderabad Bar Council and the Press Club.

After his addresses, he is expected to attend the ISF Convention, meet with the party cabinet and hold discussions with local community leaders on the same day. Afridi will also lead rallies in both Hyderabad and Kotri, according to Jan.

Sindh govt assures facilitation

Meanwhile, speaking on KP CM's visit on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" today, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government will ensure free movement of CM Afridi and welcome him.

"KP CM will have full liberty to go wherever he wants [during Sindh visit] and take part in political activities," Memon said, while adding that the dignitary will be provided due security and protocol.

When asked about repercussions of possible political activities, such as traffic jams, the Sindh minister said that the provincial government's stance is that the PTI should inform them about their political activities, and if needed, they would be provided ground to hold any public gathering.

However, Memon warned against any activity contrary to the law or which causes nuisance for the public.

"[KP CM] can undertake whatever activities he wishes while adhering to the law," he remarked.

Pointing out the ideological differences with the PTI, Memon said that criticism is part of politics, but it should not result in intolerance.

PM's aide warns of FIRs

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah claimed that the PTI was not in a position to launch any street movement, warning that its planned wheel-jam strike on February 8 was illegal and would not be allowed under the law.

The PM's aide, speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", said that the Imran Khan-founded party wanted to paralyse traffic on February 8, but such a strike had no legal cover.

He cautioned that if the party resorted to any disruptive actions, it would face legal consequences, including the registration of FIRs, and would later have no grounds for complaint.

He went on to say that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister was himself engaged in unlawful activities, adding that his travel was illegal. He maintained that there was no possibility of success for PTI's protest movement.

He said there was no objection to PTI's political activities in Karachi; however, he made it clear that the Sindh government would not grant permission for any wheel-jam strike.