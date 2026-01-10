DPM Dar reaches Saudi Arabia for OIC's extraordinary moot on Somaliland

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar gestures at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on January 3, 2026. — Foreign Office

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reached Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Jeddah today.

DPM Dar was received in Madinah by Pakistan's Ambassador Ahmed Farooq and Consul General Mustafa Rabbani.

The OIC session will address the implications of Israel's recognition of the so-called Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The deputy prime minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Pakistani consulate in Jeddah during his stay.

During the session, the FO said, the deputy prime minister will share Pakistan's position on the issue of Somaliland.

"On the sidelines, the foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from OIC Member States to discuss further cooperation on regional and international issues," the FO added.