Security forces kill 11 India-backed terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces neutralised 11 terrorists belonging to India proxy Fitna al-Khawarij during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The operations were conducted in North Waziristan and Kurram districts on January 8, a press release issued by the military's media wing said.

"On January 8, 2026, eleven khwarij belonging to India proxy Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province," the ISPR added.

It said that on the reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in the North Waziristan district.

"During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR press release stated.

In a separate engagement, the military's media wing said five khwarij were effectively neutralised by police and security forces in Kurram district.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed India-sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies, and target killing of innocent civilians," the ISPR said.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored kharji found in the area as a relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country," it added.

Pakistan has experienced a rise in cross-border terrorist incidents since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021. The provinces of KP and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have been particularly affected by these attacks.

ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in his presser on January 6, said that law enforcement agencies carried out 75,175 IBOs across the country in 2025.

Giving a breakdown, he said 14,658 IBOs were conducted in KP, 58,778 in Balochistan, while 1,739 operations took place in the rest of the country.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said that 5,397 terrorism incidents were reported nationwide during the last year. Of these, 3,811 incidents, he said, occurred in KP, 1,557 in Balochistan, and 29 incidents were reported in other parts of the country.

He said that 2,597 terrorists were killed during counterterror operations last year. While providing details of 10 major terror attacks across the country, he said that civilians and soft targets had been deliberately targeted, and Afghan militants were involved in all attacks.