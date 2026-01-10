PTI 'approached authorities' for help in Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's acquittal in Iddat case

PTI founder Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi arrives to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

Gohar, Gandapur, aware of backdoor contact between two sides.

Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif refused to comment on matter.

Yousafzai says Bushra opposes Imran-establishment confrontation.

ISLAMABAD: In the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, and Bushra Bibi, in the controversial Iddat case, the PTI had sought the help of government authorities concerned, it is learnt.

It was a government case and the PTI had approached it to help in the acquittal of the former prime minister and his wife.

Informed sources said that besides Bushra Bibi, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif and Senator Mashal Yousafzai know about this behind the scene contact between the two sides in the Iddat case.

Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif, when contacted, refused to comment on this. Mashal also declined to comment directly. However, she shared her personal view, saying the Iddat case was “in extremely bad taste” and so weak that even though there was division within powerful circles over it, she said.

PTI Senator Mashal Yousafzai, who has served as a spokesperson for Bushra Bibi and is also considered close to former prime minister Imran, also told The News that Bushra Bibi is opposed to confrontation between the establishment and Imran or the PTI.

Speaking about prevailing perceptions, Mashal said a narrative was deliberately built portraying Bushra Bibi as the reason behind the confrontation. “In reality, Bushra Bibi believes that all disputes and even wars are ultimately settled at the negotiating table,” she said.

According to Mashal, Bushra Bibi is of the view that certain individuals surrounding both Imran and the other side are fueling tensions and want the establishment and Imran to remain at loggerheads.

“Bushra Bibi is not a hardliner,” Mashal said, adding that she is a strong advocate of reconciliation and dialogue.

Originally published in The News