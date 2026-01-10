Pakistan, US launch 'Inspired Gambit-2026' joint counterterrorism drill

Pakistan and US troops at the 13th Pakistan–United States bilateral joint exercise, Inspired Gambit–2026, at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi. — Screengrab via ISPR

Inspired Gambit–2026 begins at NCTC Pabbi, says ISPR.

Adds drill aims to enhance mutual understanding, interoperability.

Training emphasises urban warfare marksmanship, shared doctrines.

The 13th Pakistan-United States bilateral joint exercise, known as Inspired Gambit-2026, commenced on January 9, 2026, at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Pabbi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said the two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving professional contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States.

It said that the exercise is “aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counterterrorism experiences”, while “further refining tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for effective CT operations”.

The military's media wing further said: "Emphasis is being laid on marksmanship skills during urban warfare, as well as on understanding each other’s operational doctrines and best practices."

“Such joint training exercises are of vital importance in addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards, and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments,” the ISPR added.

It added: “Inspired Gambit–2026 reflects the continued commitment of Pakistan and the United States towards collaborative efforts for peace and stability.”

The military drills come a month after the Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China held the joint military exercise "Warrior-IX".

This was the ninth edition in the series of bilateral counterterrorism exercises conducted annually between the two iron-clad brothers, according to an ISPR statement.

The military's media wing said that the exercise began on December 1, focusing on counterterrorism operations, with the aim of enhancing interoperability, refining professional skills, and exchanging best practices in modern warfare.

Exercise Warrior-IX stands as a testament to the robust military-to-military relations between the two countries and reaffirms their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security, the ISPR statement read.