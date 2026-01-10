In meeting with ACM Sidhu, Iraqi air chief expresses 'keen interest in JF-17 fighter jets'

PAF ACM Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu (left) calls on Iraqi Air Chief Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed during his official visit to Iraq. — ISPR

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu meets Commander Iraqi Air Force: ISPR

Iraqi commander praises PAF's technological advancement: ISPR

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu accorded guard of honour in Iraq: ISPR

Pakistan Air Force Air (PAF) Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu called on Commander of the Iraqi Air Force Lieutenant General Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi during his official visit to Iraq, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Iraqi air chief praised PAF’s professionalism and technological advancement, expressed interest in benefiting from PAF’s world-class training and expressed keen interest in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, Super Mushshak trainer aircraft. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability,” the ISPR statement read.

During the meeting, the two air chiefs discussed enhancing bilateral military cooperation, with emphasis on joint training, capacity building and improving operational cooperation.

“The [PAF] air chief highlighted the deep-rooted religious, cultural, and historical ties between Pakistan and Iraq and reaffirmed PAF’s commitment to support the Iraqi air force in training and capacity development. Both commanders agreed to pursue joint exercises and training initiatives to strengthen interoperability,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The ISPR said that ACM Sidhu was also accorded a guard of honour at Iraqi Air Force Headquarters, symbolising the strong bond of mutual respect.

The visit underscored the shared resolve of both Air Forces to further strengthen defence ties and professional collaboration, the statement added.

The development came days after Pakistan and Bangladesh’s air force chiefs held detailed discussions on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

According to the ISPR, Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan called on PAF ACM Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“Detailed discussions were also held on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft,” the ISPR statement added.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Turkiye is at an advanced stage of discussions to join the strategic defence pact signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with talks likely to conclude with a deal.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia treats an attack on either nation as an act of aggression against both.

In its report, Bloomberg stated that Turkiye's potential joining would pave the way for a new security alignment that "could shift the balance of power in the Middle East and beyond".