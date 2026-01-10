Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface-to-air missile in North Arabian Sea

This collage shows Pakistan Navy successfully testing surface-to-air missile in North Arabian Sea. Screengrabs taken from a video released on January 10, 2026. — ISPR

LY-80 missile successfully destroyed aerial target at long range: ISPR

Surface target also hit using loitering munition system: ISPR

Test reflects operational capability of Navy's air defence system: ISPR

The Pakistan Navy has successfully test-fired a surface-to-air missile during a naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea, showcasing both conventional and unmanned capabilities, as per the dictates of evolving naval warfare, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The exercise was held in the North Arabian Sea — witnessed by Commander Pakistan Fleet — featured the successful live firing of the LY-80(N) surface-to-air missile from a vertical launching system at extended range, validating the long-range capabilities of the Pakistan Navy's modern air defence systems, the military's media wing said.

"LY-80(N) SAM successfully engaged and neutralised an aerial target, demonstrating Pakistan Navy's robust air defence capabilities," the ISPR added.

It said that the Pakistan Navy also successfully engaged surface targets using Loitering Munition (LM), demonstrating its precision strike capability in contemporary maritime operations.

"The Loitering Munition (LM) successfully engaged and destroyed surface targets, showcasing its effectiveness in modern naval warfare."

In addition, open-sea trials of an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) were also conducted, confirming its high-speed performance, extreme manoeuvrability, precision navigation, and resilience in challenging weather conditions, the military's media wing said.

"The trials validated the platform's ability to combine high-speed performance with mission-critical durability," the ISPR said and added, "Key capabilities demonstrated include extreme manoeuvrability, precision navigation, and weather resilience."

It said that USV offers a low-risk, high-impact solution with the stealth of a tactical interceptor.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf lauded the officers and sailors for their professionalism and operational competence. He reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's commitment to ensuring the seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguarding national maritime interests under all circumstances.

The recent successful trials follow similar achievements by the Pakistan Air Force earlier this month and the Pakistan Navy in November last year.

On January 3, the PAF carried out a successful flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, which can accurately strike enemy land and sea targets at a distance of 600 kilometers.

In November 2025, the Pakistan Navy also successfully tested an indigenously developed anti-ship ballistic missile launched from a ship.

The Navy’s missile is also capable of engaging both sea and land targets with high accuracy and features advanced guidance technology with enhanced manoeuvrability, allowing it to operate effectively in complex maritime environments.