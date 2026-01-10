Punjab extends winter vacation for schools, colleges amid cold snap

Representational image of a child walking to school on a cold winter morning in Karachi, on January 2, 2026. — Reuters

The Punjab government on Saturday announced an extension in the winter vacation for all public and private educational institutions across the province.

In a statement, Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the winter holiday for all educational institutions has been extended by a week due to cold weather.

Hayat said the decision was taken in view of the severity of the weather and the health of students. He added that around 87% of respondents in the public survey supported an extension in the holidays, while approximately 13% were in favour of reopening schools on 12 January.

According to the spokesperson, 154,178 votes were cast in favour of reopening educational institutions on 19 January, whereas 24,829 votes were recorded in support of the earlier date of January 12.

The education minister has directed all chief executive officers (CEOs) to ensure the implementation of the decision in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, speaking to Geo News, the minister confirmed the development, saying that the decision applies to educational institutions.

A day earlier, Hayat rebuffed rumours about an extension in the winter vacation in schools and colleges in the province.

"All schools, colleges will open as per the announced schedule on January 12 [Monday]," said Hayat.

The minister had clarified that the notification concerning the extension of holidays that has gone viral is in fact "fake".

Winter vacation in Punjab's public and private schools commenced from December 22, 2025 and was earlier scheduled to end on Sunday (January 11).