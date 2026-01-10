Govt moves to address water crisis in Islamabad via emergency plan

The spillway of Rawal Lake are opened as the water level is on its peak due to the monsoon rains in Islamabad on July 23, 2025. — APP

Govt to implement emergency action plan over Isb water crisis.

Naqvi chairs high-level meeting to review water shortage.

Authorities share progress updates on planned small dams.



ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday decided to implement an emergency action plan to address the worsening water shortage in Islamabad, as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting to review both short-term and long-term measures for enhancing water supply to the twin cities.

The meeting, attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister Syed Tauqeer Shah, senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), and the Rawalpindi administration, examined multiple proposals to expand water storage and strengthen the distribution system.

Minister Naqvi announced that the CDA, in collaboration with the Punjab government, will jointly construct new dams to meet the long-term water needs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Authorities also shared progress updates on planned small dams and water reservoirs, including the Chirah, Dotara, and Shahdara dam projects.

Wapda and CDA officials presented feasibility reports, timelines, and various options aimed at increasing water supply to urban and rural areas of the capital.

The Dotara Dam — designed to store 110 million gallons per day — was approved for completion within two years.

The minister expressed concern over gaps in the existing water-supply system and emphasised the need to overhaul the water distribution network.

He instructed relevant departments to promptly identify system flaws and implement effective mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted water delivery.

Calling water supply to Islamabad residents his "top priority," Naqvi directed authorities to take swift and effective actions under a short-term plan, utilising all available resources to meet immediate water needs. He also ordered a strict crackdown on water theft and misuse of connections.

To accelerate progress, the interior minister demanded a comprehensive 10-day roadmap outlining actionable steps for on-ground execution of all water projects.