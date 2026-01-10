Zardari 'ended' ZA Bhutto, Benazir's politics, says KP CM during Sindh tour

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi addresses PTI workers in Jamshoro, Sindh, January 10, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

KP CM slams PPP over constitutional amendments.

Sohail Afridi says people in Sindh wants change.

Vows struggle for judiciary, media and democracy.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, saying President Asif Ali Zardari had brought an end to the politics of former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

"PPP used to portray itself as the custodian of the 18th amendment," he said, while addressing a welcome event organised by the Sindh United Party (SUP) in Jamshoro.

The KP chief minister accused the PPP of altering the Constitution's basic structure through the 26th and 27th amendments, saying the people of Sindh now wanted change and no longer wished to see the same political faces in power.

CM Afridi said that those "brought in" the Centre were occupying the seat with a "fake mandate".

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed chief minister added that he could not be moulded into anyone else's way of thinking. "You may cut off my tongue, but you cannot change my tone."

He said his struggle was aligned with the rights of Sindh's people, true democracy and freedom, adding the movement aimed at the supremacy of the Constitution and law, restoration of an independent judiciary, free media and the rule of law.

The KP chief minister also called for preparations for a street movement, urging supporters to respond whenever a call was given.

He asserted that the PTI would organise a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah near the Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum on Sunday (tomorrow), despite "it being locked" for entry.

CM Afridi arrived in Karachi on Friday on a three-day visit to Sindh as part of PTI’s street mobilisation movement to mark first anniversary of "fraud" February 8 polls held in 2024.

Contrary to his Punjab visit, where memebers of his delegation clashed with security personnel, the KP CM’s first day in Sindh went smoothly.

After arriving at the Karachi airport, he visited Karachi Press Club, where he addressed workers and the journalist community.

Speaking at the press club, Afridi said that he had also visited Punjab but was not treated well there.

"In Lahore, wherever we went to eat, the market would be shut," Afridi said, questioning where the Constitution barred a chief minister from engaging in politics in another province.

The chief minister lauded the Sindh government for welcoming him to the province, and extended an invitation to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to visit KP.