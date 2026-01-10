PTI gets permission for Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah rally, warned against 'anti-state speeches'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan addresses crowd at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah on April 16, 2022. — X/@PTIofficial

The Deputy Commissioner East has granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi tomorrow (Sunday).

The "historic" public gathering was announced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi during his ongoing three-day visit to Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the rally had been issued with specific conditions, stressing that the organisers would bear full responsibility for maintaining law and order during the event.

He said speeches against the country and state institutions would not be allowed, while the use of provocative language, objectionable material or sectarian remarks was strictly prohibited.

Memon added that ensuring smooth traffic flow in surrounding areas would also be the responsibility of the rally organisers.

The provincial minister further said that the programme must conclude before the stipulated time mentioned in the NOC, warning that any violation of the conditions could lead to action.

He noted that the district administration reserved the right to cancel the permission at any point due to security concerns, reiterating that compliance with all terms was mandatory to avoid cancellation of the rally.



Meanwhile, PTI Sindh leader Raja Azhar said that they have not received the NOC for the public gathering yet.

"Even if permission is given, arrangements cannot be made now," he said, noting that it has been decided to stage the gathering at the public gate of the Quaid's mausoleum.

CM Afridi arrived in Karachi on Friday on a three-day visit to Sindh as part of PTI’s street mobilisation movement to mark the first anniversary of the "fraud" February 8 polls held in 2024.

Contrary to his Punjab visit, where memebers of his delegation clashed with security personnel, the KP CM’s first day in Sindh went smoothly.

Upon arrival at Karachi airport, the KP CM was welcomed by Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Saeed Ghani at the Karachi airport, who presented him with a Sindhi topi and Ajrak.

From the airport, the KP chief minister reached Karachi Press Club in six hours, where he addressed workers and the journalist community.

'Zardari 'ended' ZA Bhutto, Benazir's politics'

As part of his visit, the KP chief minister arrived at Jamshoro, where he addressed a welcome event.

During his address, Afridi launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, saying President Asif Ali Zardari had brought an end to the politics of former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

The KP chief minister accused the PPP of altering the Constitution's basic structure through the 26th and 27th amendments, saying the people of Sindh now wanted change and no longer wished to see the same political faces in power.

CM Afridi said that those "brought in" the Centre were occupying the seat with a "fake mandate".

The chief minister added that he could not be moulded into anyone else's way of thinking. "You may cut off my tongue, but you cannot change my tone."

He said his struggle was aligned with the rights of Sindh's people, true democracy and freedom, adding the movement aimed at the supremacy of the Constitution and law, restoration of an independent judiciary, free media and the rule of law.

The KP chief minister also called for preparations for a street movement, urging supporters to respond whenever a call was given.