Woman found chained inside Karachi's DHA flat

A crime scene tape can be seen at the site of an incident in Karachi, on February 18, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: Police have rescued a woman who was found chained inside a flat in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 5.

According to police, the woman was discovered locked inside a room on the third floor of the building, where she had been restrained with chains.

The rescued woman was identified as Fatima, a resident of Shireen Jinnah Colony.

Investigators said the victim’s former husband allegedly called her to the flat on the pretext of giving money for their children’s expenses. Upon her arrival, he reportedly chained her inside the room and later fled the scene.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered on the complaint of the recovered woman.

The first information report (FIR) has been lodged against her former husband and his accomplice under sections related to torture and unlawful confinement.

Further investigation was underway to arrest the suspects and determine the duration of the woman’s confinement, the police added.