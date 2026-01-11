PTI to hold Karachi rally today after late NOC from Sindh govt

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) flags can be seen at the rally in this image. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to hold a public rally in Karachi today after brief friction with the Sindh government over the venue and timing.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who is currently in Sindh, announced today's public rally in the mega city. He arrived in Karachi on Friday on a three-day visit to the province as part of PTI’s street mobilisation movement to mark the first anniversary of the "fraud" February 8 polls held in 2024.

The gathering will now take place at Jinnah Garden (Bagh-e-Jinnah) later this evening, following the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the Sindh administration.

Rally plans finalised after delay

PTI’s Sindh president, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said the party would proceed with the rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah after securing official permission.

He said the PTI had initially announced at 5pm on Friday that the event would be held outside the Mazar-e-Quaid’s public gate. However, the NOC was issued after 6:30pm, leaving organisers with limited time to make arrangements.

“The late issuance of the NOC created logistical challenges,” he said. “Nevertheless, the rally will take place today as scheduled.”

Sheikh added that the party had earlier planned street demonstrations, but the provincial government advised the PTI to hold a single public gathering instead of organising road processions.

“The government itself asked us to avoid rallies on the streets and opt for a public meeting,” he said.

He also alleged that police removed vendors and prevented containers from reaching the venue, describing the move as an attempt to hinder the rally's preparations.

“The Sindh government is trying to portray itself positively by granting permission for the rally,” Sheikh said, in an apparent reference to the late approval.

Sindh govt plays down tensions

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the provincial administration had no intention of obstructing the Imran Khan-led party’s rally.

“There was only a two to three-hour delay in issuing the NOC,” he said. “If PTI requires chairs, containers, or manpower, we are prepared to facilitate them.”

He expressed confidence that the party would adhere to the approved venue.

“There is still sufficient time for the PTI to complete the arrangements. They can hold the rally this evening or later tonight,” he said.

Shah suggested that PTI should consider postponing the rally by a day to allow more time for preparations.

“PTI should be given an extra day to organise the rally properly,” he said.

However, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar issued a firm warning that any attempt to hold rallies on roads would not be tolerated.

“PTI has been granted permission to hold its rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah. No protest will be allowed on the streets,” he said. “The government will not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.”

KP–Sindh CMs’ meeting

A meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his KP counterpart Afridi, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to official commitments, sources said.

Later, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah clarified that the meeting had not been formally fixed for Saturday and is now expected to take place on Monday.

PTI leaders dismissed claims that the KP chief minister was eager to meet his Sindh counterpart. It is incorrect to say that CM Afridi was desperate for this meeting, said Sheikh, confirming that the meeting will take place on Monday.