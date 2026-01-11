Five killed in road accident in Khyber

Representational image of road accident. — APP File

KHYBER: At least five people were killed after a car collided with a truck near Bab-e-Khyber, rescue officials said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the main road in the Khyber district when the car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged, leaving five people dead, the Rescue officials said.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after receiving information about the crash. All five injured passed away on the spot due to serious injuries. Their bodies were later shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, said the officials.

According to rescue officials, overspeeding appeared to be the cause of the accident.

The mishap took place three days after a Chakwal district accident that claimed the lives of five bus passengers.

Accident took place in the Dhok Pathan area of Chakwal district where a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on Wednesday.

Accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan and occur frequently due to various reasons, including driver negligence, road conditions and weather intensity, etc.

In a similar accident that occurred in December 2025, at least 11 people were killed after a bus overturned on the M-14 Motorway near Fateh Jang.

The victims hailed from Bahawalpur, Vehari, Sharaqpur and Islamabad, added the rescue officials.