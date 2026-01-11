Bride, groom among eight killed in cylinder blast at wedding house in Islamabad

Rescue work being carried out following a cylinde explosion in Islamabad, January 11, 2026. — X/@ICT_Police

Cylinder explosion collapses house in G-7/2, say police.

Four houses affected; three neighbouring roofs collapsed.

Bomb disposal squad reviews circumstances as rescue continues.



ISLAMABAD: At least eight people, including the bride and groom, were killed and 9 others were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a wedding house in Islamabad’s G-7/2 Sector late on Saturday night, police said.

Police said the incident occurred at a wedding house situated in 66 Quarters, Street No. 23. They said that the wedding party reached the house 2am, after which the cylinder explosion occurred, and that the bride and groom also lost their lives.

Police and rescue officials said that, initially, it appears to be a cylinder explosion, but despite this, the bomb disposal squad reached the crime scene and is reviewing all circumstances.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, speaking to the media, said a call was received regarding the explosion at 7:19am and that CDA teams, along with the police, reached the spot immediately.

He added that all routes have been completely closed with the help of police, staff of the Building Control Department have also been called to the scene, and the process of checking buildings that have been partially affected is underway.

Yousaf said an investigation was underway as to whether it was a gas cylinder or an explosion due to a gas leak. He also said that, so far, four houses have been completely destroyed in the incident, and that the priority is for the rescue and search operation to be completed immediately.

At PIMS, Dr Aneza Jalil, Deputy Executive Director (Non-Medical) Departments, said an emergency has been imposed at the hospital. She said that 11 injured were brought to PIMS, including two children.

She said treatment of the injured is underway in the Orthopaedics, Burn Centre and Neuro Department, and that most of the injuries were caused by the roof collapsing.

Hospital sources said a further two injured people from the cylinder explosion later died while under treatment at CDA Hospital, taking the death toll to eight.

Police had earlier said nine people were injured after being trapped under the rubble.

The explosion was so severe that the roof of the wedding house blew off and the rubble fell down, while the roofs of three nearby houses also collapsed, injuring people inside. Some people were seriously injured, adding that the explosion happened while people were asleep.

Islamabad DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq also reached the scene and is directly overseeing the ongoing rescue operation, officials said, adding that senior officers of Islamabad Police are also present and police and rescue teams are carrying out relief operations in full coordination.

The affected area has been completely cordoned off as a security measure, a police spokesperson said.

“Citizens should cooperate with the rescue teams,” the Islamabad DIG said.

Prime minister orders inquiry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, while also praying for the forgiveness of the deceased and expressing sympathy with their families.

The PM directed the health minister, the health secretary and the PIMS administration to remain alert, and ordered that the injured be provided all possible medical assistance and the best facilities until their recovery.

He also directed the interior secretary to carry out a complete investigation into the incident and instructed the Islamabad administration to raise public awareness about safety precautions in the use of cylinders

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the gas cylinder explosion in Islamabad’s G-7/2 sector.

The minister also directed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical treatment and care. He also directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Naqvi emphasised that the government stands firmly with the victims’ families during this difficult time and will ensure all necessary support is extended to them.