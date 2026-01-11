India lacks 'locus standi' to comment on Pakistan-Bangladesh defence ties

An armed guard stands outside the gate of Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. — APP/File

New Delhi says observing possible purchase of JF-17 jets by Dhaka.

Karachi-Dhaka flights to be managed under existing arrangements.

Cooperation between Pakistan Bangladesh a sovereign matter: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian observations regarding Pakistan-Bangladesh cooperation in construction and other key sectors, including defence-related engagements, The News reported on Sunday.

"The Indian observations regarding the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter aircraft by Bangladesh are totally misplaced and unwarranted," said sources dealing with the Foreign Office (FO), adding that such remarks reflect unnecessary interference in bilateral affairs.

They further highlighted that India had no locus standi to comment on the nature or scope of relations between Islamabad and Dhaka.

They maintained that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a sovereign matter and does not require validation or approval from any third country.

The FO's stance comes as India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had earlier said that New Delhi was closely observing discussions between Pakistan and Bangladesh concerning the possible procurement of JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft from Pakistan.

Responding to a question pertaining to the resumption of direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29, and whether India's permission would be required for the use of Indian airspace, Jaiswal said such matters would be managed under existing arrangements.

New Delhi's remarks came in response to the meeting between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan where the two sides "held detailed discussions on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets" from Pakistan.

Providing details of the meeting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) ACM Sidhu briefed his Bangladeshi counterpart on PAF’s recent advancements and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Bangladesh Air Force through a comprehensive training framework from basic to advanced flying and specialised courses across PAF institutions.

The PAF chief further assured fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem.

Meanwhile, BAF's Mahmood Khan expressed interest in benefiting from its operational expertise, seeking assistance in maintenance support for Bangladesh's ageing fleet and integration of air defence radar systems to enhance air surveillance.