Police detain PTI workers after clashes ahead of Bagh-e-Jinnah power show

People pelt stones at a police vehicle in Karachi on January 11, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: Police detained multiple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi on Sunday after clashes erupted near Bagh-e-Jinnah ahead of the party’s public gathering.

The police officials said that more than 30 workers were taken into custody after the clashes, during which protesters allegedly beat up a policeman.

According to the police, the detained PTI workers were shifted into a prisoners’ van following their arrest at the intersection. Footage circulating on the internet shows protesters stopping a police vehicle and pelting it with stones near Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Police resorted to shelling to disperse PTI workers who had gathered in the area, while separate disturbances were also reported at the VIP gate of Mazar-e-Quaid, where scuffles broke out between protesters and law enforcement.

Police officials said that further action would be taken against those identified in the stone-pelting incidents.

The PTI is scheduled to hold a power show at Bagh-e-Jinnah this evening after obtaining a non-objection certificate (NOC) from the Sindh government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had announced the "historic" public gathering during his ongoing three-day visit to Sindh.

In a statement on Saturday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the NOC for the gathering had been issued with specific conditions, stressing that the organisers would bear full responsibility for maintaining law and order during the event.

He said speeches against the country and state institutions would not be allowed, while the use of provocative language, objectionable material or sectarian remarks was strictly prohibited.

At the time, the KP CM was on a visit to Hyderabad and scheduled to return to Karachi, where he had landed on January 9 to kickstart his three-day visit.

While CM Afridi’s first two days in the province passed smoothly, he alleged earlier today that the provincial government blocked roads and created obstacles during his return journey from Hyderabad to Karachi.

"We were deliberately pushed onto deserted roads on our way back from Hyderabad to Karachi," CM Afridi said in a video statement, adding that he has reached the port city and that "a rally will [surely] be held".

Meanwhile, a PTI spokesperson stated that CM Afridi has departed for the public gathering, accompanied by senior party leaders.

According to the spokesperson, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh are also part of the delegation, along with other party leaders.

The spokesperson said the rally would proceed through different routes of Karachi before culminating at the Bagh-e-Jinnah ground.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.