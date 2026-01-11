72 Pakistani students head home as protests rage in Iran, confirms envoy

This representational image shows Pakistani students evacuated from Iran walk across the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan, in Balochistan province on June 18, 2025. — AFP

Envoy urges student to complete all formalities before departure.

Tipu says embassy in contact with Iranian border authorities.

Urges Pakistani citizens in Iran to follow advisory issued by FO.



At least 72 Pakistani students have returned home amid violent protests in different parts of Iran, Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, confirmed on Sunday.

Talking to Geo News, the ambassador said: "72 students from University of Hormozgan [a leading state university in Bandar Abbas] have left for Pakistan today."

The Pakistan embassy in Tehran provided every possible assistance to the Pakistan-bound students, he said, adding that they were in contact with Iranian border authorities to ensure a smooth and safe return for the students.

Protests in Iran began on December 28 in response to soaring prices, before turning against the rulers who have governed the country since 1979. Tehran has accused the US and Israel of fomenting unrest.

Iran's police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan said security forces had stepped up efforts to confront "rioters".

Meanwhile, Tipu said that Pakistani students from Zanjan University would return home soon.

"All Pakistani citizens in Iran should follow the advisory issued by our Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he urged.

The ambassador stressed: "Students wishing to return must complete all formalities before departure."

Wi-Fi is down in Iran, and telephone services are not working properly, he said, advising Pakistani nationals in the country to contact the embassy via landline phone numbers.

The ambassador also advised those travelling by road to arrive at the border at least four hours before it closes and to ensure passports are properly stamped.

Separately, taking to his X handle, he wrote: "All Pakistani nationals traveling to Pakistan, from Iran, must ensure that either they have a valid visa or exit stamp (Kharooj) on their passports."

He said that the students may ensure that they have clearance certificates from their universities.

"Otherwise, Iranian immigration authorities will not allow them to travel till they complete requisite procedures," he added.

For their safety and security, Pakistani nationals are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until conditions improve.

Late last week, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had advised Pakistani nationals ‘’currently residing in Iran to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, minimise non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani Missions’’.