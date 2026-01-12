Passengers appreciate recently-launched electric bus service in Jhelum: minister

An electric bus arrives at a bus terminal in Jhelum. — Screengrab via X/@BilalAKayani

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani said on Sunday that passengers appreciated the electric bus service launched by the Punjab government, ensuring safe, affordable and convenient transport facility.

While visiting his Jhelum constituency, the state minister travelled on the electric bus to inspect the public transport service that was inaugurated in Jhelum two weeks ago.

The Punjab government launched the electric bus service in Jhelum last month with a fleet of 15 vehicles, aiming to provide residents with modern, environmentally friendly transport facilities in line with services available in other parts of the province.

He said in an X post that he spoke to passengers at the bus stop and during the journey to get their feedback.

"All passengers appreciated the service launched by CM Punjab, which has ensured safe, affordable and convenient transport for the citizens. I was delighted to see a number of women and elderly benefitting from the service."

Kayani added that he also visited the Cath Lab in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Jhelum, inaugurated last Monday for the provision of cardiac treatment, to review the facility and check progress.

"Nine angiographies and three angioplasties have been successfully done so far, all free of cost for the patients."

"This is the first Cath Lab in any DHQ Hospital in Punjab. Citizens of Jhelum no longer have to travel to Islamabad or Lahore for affordable and quality cardiac care," he added.

Kayani also met local party colleagues to discuss local issues, and offered fateha and condolences to constituents whose loved ones have recently passed away.