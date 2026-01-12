Eight terrorists killed in joint operations across KP: police

Policemen guard outside CTD police station in Peshawar on November 2, 2025. — Geo News/Abubakar Saddiq/File

Terrorists planned attacks on police posts and personnel: CPO.

Weapons, mobile phones, ammunition recovered from terrorists.

KP IGP Hameed praises forces, vows continued targeted operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police foiled a major terror bid as they neutralised eight terrorists during joint operations of the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in different parts of the province on Sunday.

The operations were conducted in the tribal districts of Bannu, Khyber, and Zahir Garhi — a suburban area of KP capital Peshawar. The police claimed that they eliminated eight terrorists involved in attacks on the security forces, besides the recovery of a huge cache of weapons and other equipment.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO), two terrorists were killed in an operation carried out by the local police and CTD Bannu region.

The CPO identified the slain militants as the attackers of Sheikh Lindak and Fatah Khel's police posts. It added that terrorists were also linked to assaults on security forces and an attack on an under-construction rescue building in the city.

Weapons and mobile phones were recovered from the deceased terrorists, the CPO confirmed.

Meanwhile, CTD Khyber killed three terrorists during an operation in Khyber, the CPO confirmed, detailing that the operation, carried out near the Shah Kas Bypass Road, successfully foiled a major terrorist plot.

It added that the militants had been preparing to attack police personnel. Three Kalashnikov rifles were recovered from the deceased terrorists.

Another operation was conducted in Zahir Garhi, a suburban area of Peshawar, in which the CTD personnel neutralised three terrorists.

The CTD spokesperson said other associates of the militants managed to flee, and a search-and-strike operation is ongoing to track them down.

Two Kalashnikov rifles, one pistol, and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, the spokesperson added.

KP Inspector General Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed praised the police and the CTD personnel for their bravery and successful operations. He said targeted operations would continue to maintain law and order.