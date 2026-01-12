Golden Globes 2026 viral moments you actually missed—here's everything everyone's buzzing about

The Golden Globes 2026 spectacular ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton ballroom on January 11, 2026, marked the start of the awards season.

Within minutes, the Golden Globes 2026 extravaganza delivered what it was famous for: the viral buzz on social media.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the dazzling ceremony for the second year in a row, taking a few digs aimed at some of the biggest A-list stars in attendance, including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and Michael B. Jordan.

Here’s a rundown of the most buzz-worthy moments from the spectacular night—from Nikki Glaser’s viral monologue to Melissa & Kathryn's jab (while showing them some love).

Golden Globes 2026 viral moments you actually missed—here's everything everyone's buzzing about

Nikki apologizes to Lee DiCaprio, but why?

Comedian Nikki Glaser honored nominee Leonardo DiCaprio by recounting some of his most dazzling career achievements.

In her monologue, Glaser dropped the punchline, “The most impressive thing is that you’ve been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30,” a jab at DiCaprio, who is dating 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

When the gag fell flat, Glaser expressed regret but then turned the blame on DiCaprio, suggesting his public persona leaves little else to discuss.

“The most in-depth interview you’ve given was for Teen Beat magazine in 1991,” she gagged.

“Is your favorite food still ‘pasta, pasta, and more pasta?”

Teyana Taylor’s tearful triumph

In the debut upset of the night, Taylor grabbed the best supporting actress trophy over Amy Madigan for her nuanced performance in One Battle After Another.

Taylor jumped out of her seat when the announcement came.

She then went on to deliver the best speech of the night, displaying the “party in the back” of her dress, before she became tearful over her children and warned, “Y’all better be off your damn phones and watching me right now.”

Globes' first-ever Podcast category

Globes' first-ever Podcast category: before Snoop Dogg presented the award, Glaser spoofed off the category with a parody of Nicole Kidman’s infamous AMC ad, quipping, “Discourse feels good in a place like this.”

Amy Poehler took home the category’s first-ever trophy for her podcast, Good Hang, and quipped in her acceptance speech, which netizens are buzzing about.

Admitting the fact she’s naive in the genre, she shared her “great respect” for the format and her fellow nominees.

Poehler quipped, “I am big fans of all of you except NPR—just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. Try harder.”

Kpop Demon Hunters’ milestone victory

Social media is also buzzing with the milestone victory of the Kpop Demon Hunters.

“Golden” from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters won Best Original Song, becoming the first K-pop song to triumph in the category.

Singer and songwriter EJAE’s teary-eyed speech left the social media users stunned.

EJAE, reflecting on how rejection pushed her forward, said, “I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fulfill one dream: to become a K-pop idol. And I was rejected. Now I’m here as a singer and a songwriter.”

When Melissa & Kathryn show the men some love

Teasing a new milestone, Kathryn Hahn told co-presenter Melissa McCarthy that men would be getting their own acting category, then joked about how far men have lagged behind women in acting.

“Since men first started acting in 2015, they have graced our screens with power and beauty,” Hahn quipped, with McCarthy adding, “Men can play so many roles. Husband! Ex-husband! Secretary! And everybody’s favorite: nosy neighbor.”

Connor & Hudson’s first Gobles

Adding another first-timer to the Globes 2026, Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who clinched the Best Actress in a Drama Series—which had Storrie a little on edge.

“Just take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience… you know,” Williams calmly told his hyperventilating co-star, winking at the show’s infamous nudity. “I don’t think that really works, considering everyone has seen us…you know,” he clapped back.

Nikki’s Rob Reiner Tribute

Glaser wrapped up the star-studded night at the Globes 2026, honoring the late filmmaker Rob Reiner with a subtle tribute.

While saying her goodnights, she wore a hat bearing the logo of his directorial debut, 1984’s Spinal Tap, in which he also starred as filmmaker Marty Di Bergi.

It was the only tipping to Reiner during the ceremony, partly due to the missing memorial segment.