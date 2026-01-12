Vietnam's new regulations limit YouTube's long, unskippable ads to five seconds

As annoying unskippable ads on YouTube are becoming more annoying given their lengths are lasting up to 30 seconds, Vietnam is going head-to-head by limiting unskippable ads on YouTube and other online platforms to just five seconds, starting February 15.

That said, any video ads or moving image advertisements will have to become skippable after a short span of five seconds. The restrictions go beyond that, preventing platforms from forcing users to wait before closing static ads.

The development appears to be a well-received change, as not everyone can afford paid options to get around adverts, though a range of options, such as YouTube Premium, exist to eliminate ads.

YouTube users are welcoming this regulatory change. In light of discussions on platforms like Reddit, it has been confirmed that the need for similar measures is much desired in other nations too.

Although platforms are expected to retaliate by increasing the number of skippable ads, this move serves as a strong message about the unchecked growth of ad durations that have left viewers with tiny control over their viewing experience unless they pay for subscriptions.

While advertising is crucial to keep YouTube free and fund creators, the increasing reliance on long, unskippable ads is perceived as excessive because they disrupt videos and minimise user satisfaction.

While this intervention is entirely aimed at eliminating ads, it is also aimed at restricting practices that prioritise monetisation over the viewer experience.