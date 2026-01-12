 
LEGO's first Pokemon sets arrive with eye-watering price tags

Nintendo, Pokemon, LEGO unveil landmark collaboration sets

Geo News Digital Desk
January 12, 2026

The highly anticipated collaboration between LEGO and Pokémon is finally here. However, fans need deep pockets to “catch ‘em all.”

The sets are announced on January 12 and will launch on February 27. This aligns with the franchise’s 30th anniversary, with pre-orders starting immediately.

The lineup emphasises nostalgic Generation I icons:

  • Eevee (587 pieces, $60)
  • Pickachu and Poké Ball set (2,050 pieces, $200)
  • Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise (6,838 pieces, $650)

The flagship set features articulated models on a detailed base with environments matching each Pokémon’s type.

While the sets are highly detailed and are part of a long-awaited collection, the pricing has sparked sticker shock. The $650 triple-starter set is among LEGO’s largest and most expensive display models ever.

Despite being considered a premium collector's item, it is still out of reach for many users.

Alongside the launch, a digital scavenger hunt has also begun, offering fans opportunities to win prizes, including a trip to the 2026 Pokémon World Championships.

A gift-with-purchase badge collection is also available for pre-orders of the largest set via the Pokémon Centre. 

