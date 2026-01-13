Field Marshal reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to fostering defence ties with Indonesia

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is seen in a meeting with Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd), Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on January 12, 2026. — ISPR

Indonesia's defence minister meets Field Marshal Munir.

Both sides underscore importance of defence ties.

Indonesia’s air chief lauds professionalism of Pakistan's forces.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a strong and enduring defence relationship with Indonesia, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd), Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, according to the military’s media wing.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and exploration of avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, the statement said. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening institutional linkages, training collaboration, and defence industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia, it said.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed Indonesia’s desire to further expand defence ties with Pakistan across multiple domains.

Pak-Indonesia defence deal near: sources

The visiting minister earlier called on Pakistan's air force chief in Islamabad to discuss a potential deal that includes the sale of combat jets and killer drones to Jakarta, three security officials with knowledge of the meeting on Monday said.

The talks come as Pakistan's defence industry moves forward with a series of defence procurement negotiations and looks to establish itself as a sizable regional player.

Indonesia's defence ministry confirmed the meeting between Sjamsoeddin and Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

"The meeting focused on discussing general defence cooperation relations, including strategic dialogue, strengthening communication between defence institutions, and opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields in the long term," defence ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Rico Ricardo Sirait told Reuters, adding the talks had not yet led to concrete decisions.

One source said the talks revolved around the sale of JF-17 jets, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China, and killer drones designed for surveillance and striking targets.

The other two sources said the talks were in an advanced stage and involved more than 40 JF-17 jets. One of them said Indonesia was also interested in Pakistan's Shahpar drones.

The sources did not share any discussions about delivery timelines and the number of years a proposed deal would span.

The Pakistani military's public relations wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.