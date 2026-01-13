Pakistan, UAE to ink 'pre-immigration clearance' agreement to facilitate passengers

In this photograph taken on April 26, 2018,airport staff walks through the Islamabad International Airport. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to sign a "pre-immigration clearance" agreement, allowing UAE-bound travellers to complete clearance in Pakistan and exit the airport directly, similar to domestic passengers in the Gulf nation.

The development came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a UAE delegation led by Director General of Customs Al Dara Border Crossing Ahmed Abdullah Bin Lahej Al Falasi.

The new immigration system will be launched initially on a pilot basis, and it will be implemented in Karachi in the first phase.

Once implemented, passengers will not need to go through the lengthy immigration process, the minister added, pointing out that not only will travelling become convenient, but the new process will save considerable time and improve passengers' overall experience.

Once the pilot project turns out to be successful, the immigration system will be gradually expanded to more locations, according to the official statement.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.