 
Geo News

Pakistan, UAE to ink 'pre-immigration clearance' agreement to facilitate passengers

New immigration system to be launched initially on pilot basis with implementation in Karachi

By
Maryam Nawaz
|

January 13, 2026

In this photograph taken on April 26, 2018,airport staff walks through the Islamabad International Airport. — AFP/File
In this photograph taken on April 26, 2018,airport staff walks through the Islamabad International Airport. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to sign a "pre-immigration clearance" agreement, allowing UAE-bound travellers to complete clearance in Pakistan and exit the airport directly, similar to domestic passengers in the Gulf nation.

The development came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a UAE delegation led by Director General of Customs Al Dara Border Crossing Ahmed Abdullah Bin Lahej Al Falasi.

The new immigration system will be launched initially on a pilot basis, and it will be implemented in Karachi in the first phase.

Once implemented, passengers will not need to go through the lengthy immigration process, the minister added, pointing out that not only will travelling become convenient, but the new process will save considerable time and improve passengers' overall experience.

Once the pilot project turns out to be successful, the immigration system will be gradually expanded to more locations, according to the official statement.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

Pakistan, Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defence deal: sources
Pakistan, Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defence deal: sources
Bangladeshi students to study in Pakistan under 'fully funded scholarship'
Bangladeshi students to study in Pakistan under 'fully funded scholarship'
Govt refutes 'reckless' claims US fighter jets using Pakistan for potential Iran strike
Govt refutes 'reckless' claims US fighter jets using Pakistan for potential Iran strike
Ordinance withdrawn after PPP stages walkout in National Assembly video
Ordinance withdrawn after PPP stages walkout in National Assembly
Boy tortured by seminary teacher dies in Karachi
Boy tortured by seminary teacher dies in Karachi
Talal Chaudhry tells PTI to 'go to Afghanistan' for having 'so much sympathy'
Talal Chaudhry tells PTI to 'go to Afghanistan' for having 'so much sympathy'
JCP confirms four judges for Islamabad, Balochistan high courts
JCP confirms four judges for Islamabad, Balochistan high courts
KP CM Afridi accuses Sindh govt of stealing PTI's mandate
KP CM Afridi accuses Sindh govt of stealing PTI's mandate