ML-1 project work to begin from Karachi Port in July 2026: minister

In this Image, a cargo train can be seen. — APP/File

Pakistan Railways and KPT finalise joint logistics strategy.

Rail system to be strengthened for efficient port cargo transport.

Reforms aim to shift freight movement from road to rail.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said work on the Main Line-I (ML-I) project would commence from Karachi Port in July 2026, as Pakistan Railways and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) finalised a joint strategy to strengthen rail-based cargo movement.

During a visit to Karachi and a meeting with KPT Chairman Rear Admiral (R) Shahid Ahmed, the minister said the two sides had agreed to enhance the port’s logistics and cargo handling performance by upgrading and reinforcing the railway system linked to Karachi Port, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Both sides agreed to strengthen the railway system to ensure efficient transportation of cargo from Karachi Port, it said.

Abbasi outlined broader reforms in the cargo transport sector, saying efforts were underway to shift freight movement from road to rail to improve efficiency and reduce logistics costs.

He added that Pakistan Railways would expand its cargo handling capacity in the coming months, with the infrastructure connected to Karachi Port set to be upgraded and made more effective.

As part of the plan, the minister announced the modernisation of the 54-kilometre railway section between KPT and Pipri to facilitate faster and smoother cargo movement.

He said Pakistan Railways aims to operate four freight trains daily within the next five months, a move he said would help promote rail-based cargo transportation.

Rear Admiral (R) Ahmed said bulk cargo transportation would be prioritised through rail and added that KPT would upgrade its internal railway tracks to support enhanced freight operations.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to jointly improving Karachi Port’s logistics efficiency, with the aim of strengthening Pakistan’s trade and transport network.