 
Geo News

Karachi to get piped water as KMC decides to end supply through tankers, hydrants

"All hydrants in Karachi will be phased out, and water will be supplied through pipelines," says Mayor Murtaza Wahab

By
Suleman Saadat
|

January 13, 2026

Employees fill water tankers at a government hydrant to provide residential areas in Karachi. — AFP/File
Employees fill water tankers at a government hydrant to provide residential areas in Karachi. — AFP/File
  • Karachi mayor orders phase-out of all water hydrants in Karachi.
  • Tanker-based water supply is not sustainable: Murtaza Wahab.
  • Karachi to supply water to areas on alternate days: mayor.

KARACHI: In a major development and a sigh of relief for the inhabitants of the port city, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to end water supply through tankers and hydrants across the city.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, while chairing a meeting on Tuesday,  directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to develop an alternative system to provide water to residents through pipelines, gradually shutting down all seven hydrants operating in the megacity.

“All hydrants in Karachi will be phased out, and water will be supplied to citizens through pipelines,” Wahab said, adding that arrangements should be made to deliver water to people’s doorsteps through proper line connections.

The mayor said the city currently earns around Rs300 million per month from water hydrants but stressed that the contracts for hydrant operations had expired last year and would not be renewed.

“We will not issue new contracts. Instead, we want to rid citizens of dependence on tankers,” Wahab said.

He acknowledged that tanker-based supply was not a permanent solution and caused hardship for residents. “Providing water through tankers is not sustainable, and citizens face difficulties because of it,” he said.

To address water shortages, the Karachi mayor said the city would ensure supply to every area on alternate days until the pipeline-based system is fully implemented.

The recent development came after the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Friday asked the Sindh government to take swift steps to curb the ‘tanker mafia’.

The committee also decided to convene quarterly review meetings to monitor the K-IV and other important projects.

The committee further decided that the matters related to the funding and progress of the K-IV project would be reviewed on a quarterly basis.

Four peace committee members killed in Bannu gun attack
Four peace committee members killed in Bannu gun attack
New PIA owners seek partner to revive airline
New PIA owners seek partner to revive airline
Field Marshal reaffirms commitment to fostering defence ties with Indonesia
Field Marshal reaffirms commitment to fostering defence ties with Indonesia
Students stranded in Afghanistan on way back home: Immigration sources
Students stranded in Afghanistan on way back home: Immigration sources
Pakistan, Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defence deal: sources
Pakistan, Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defence deal: sources
Bangladeshi students to study in Pakistan under 'fully funded scholarship'
Bangladeshi students to study in Pakistan under 'fully funded scholarship'
Govt refutes 'reckless' claims US fighter jets using Pakistan for potential Iran strike
Govt refutes 'reckless' claims US fighter jets using Pakistan for potential Iran strike
Ordinance withdrawn after PPP stages walkout in National Assembly video
Ordinance withdrawn after PPP stages walkout in National Assembly