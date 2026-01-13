Sindh announces Shab-e-Meraj holiday for schools on January 17

School children seen coming out of a government school in Pakistan. — AFP/File

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday for educational institutions across the province on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The notification said both government and private educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed on January 17.

Muslims every year on the 27th of Rajab (Lunar calendar) observe the Shab-e-Meraj to mark the Isra (journey) and Meraj (ascension) of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), who was taken on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies on the heavenly animal named 'al-Buraq'.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) continued his heavenly tour until he reached very close to the Throne of Allah Almighty and attained the utmost nearness to Him. After having drunk from the Divine fountain of spiritual knowledge, he came down to impart the knowledge to mankind.

On that Night of Ascent, Allah Almighty also gave the order of the five daily Salat (Prayers) as being mandatory for the Muslims.

Faithful would gather at mosques after Isha to offer special prayers that would continue till Fajr prayer, while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat are being arranged to mark the holy night.

The houses, streets and especially mosques are decorated with colourful pennants and buntings, whereas at night these are well illuminated using electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.

Besides, people visit the graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Allah Almighty’s blessings for the departed souls.

Schools and workplaces are typically closed to observe the holiday.