 
Geo News

Former US Navy sailor sentenced to 16 years for selling secrets to China

Wei was recruited via social media in 2022

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 13, 2026

Former US Navy sailor sentenced to 16 years for selling secrets to China
Former US Navy sailor sentenced to 16 years for selling secrets to China

A former United States (U.S.) Navy sailor has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling sensitive information to China.

Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, was convicted by a federal jury on six counts, including espionage and a federal judge in San Diego has sentenced him to 200 months in prison.

The 25-year-old was an engineer at amphibious assault ship USS Essex. He sold technical and operating manuals for ships and operating systems to an intelligence officer allegedly working for China, in return for which he was paid $12,000.

According to CBS News, Wei was recruited via social media in 2022 when a Chinese official approached him disguised as a naval enthusiast working for the state-owned Chinese shipbuilding corporation.

The convicted Naval officer told his friend that the person was "extremely suspicious” adding that it was clearly espionage. Despite being advised by his friend to delete the contact, Wei moved the conversation with Chinese intelligence to a secure chat.

Wei’s security clearance gave him access to sensitive national security information. He sold 60 technical and operating manuals, including photos, videos and locations of various Navy ships.

Wei was arrested along with his partner, Wenheng Zhao, in August 2023, Zhao pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The disgraced military officer’s lawyer Sean Jones defended his client, stating, “Wei loves America and has no allegiance to China,” adding that information Wei shared was of little or no significance to the U.S. security. 

Did Pooh Shiesty get arrested? Here's why livestream moment sparked viral confusion
Did Pooh Shiesty get arrested? Here's why livestream moment sparked viral confusion
What is 'Are You Dead' app sparking buzz among China's lonely youth? Find out here video
What is 'Are You Dead' app sparking buzz among China's lonely youth? Find out here
New research finds 'Honeybees can do Math', could help humans communicate with aliens
New research finds 'Honeybees can do Math', could help humans communicate with aliens
Havana Syndrome linked to testing of device bought by Pentagon in covert operation
Havana Syndrome linked to testing of device bought by Pentagon in covert operation
Walmart takes on Amazon: Extends air delivery service to 40 million Americans
Walmart takes on Amazon: Extends air delivery service to 40 million Americans
Who's Álvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid's new coach after Xabi Alonso departure video
Who's Álvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid's new coach after Xabi Alonso departure
Venezuela's Machado expected to present her Nobel Prize to Trump in rare White House visit
Venezuela's Machado expected to present her Nobel Prize to Trump in rare White House visit
Jasper Jones author Craig Silvey granted bail in child exploitation material case
Jasper Jones author Craig Silvey granted bail in child exploitation material case