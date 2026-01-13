Former US Navy sailor sentenced to 16 years for selling secrets to China

A former United States (U.S.) Navy sailor has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling sensitive information to China.

Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, was convicted by a federal jury on six counts, including espionage and a federal judge in San Diego has sentenced him to 200 months in prison.

The 25-year-old was an engineer at amphibious assault ship USS Essex. He sold technical and operating manuals for ships and operating systems to an intelligence officer allegedly working for China, in return for which he was paid $12,000.

According to CBS News, Wei was recruited via social media in 2022 when a Chinese official approached him disguised as a naval enthusiast working for the state-owned Chinese shipbuilding corporation.

The convicted Naval officer told his friend that the person was "extremely suspicious” adding that it was clearly espionage. Despite being advised by his friend to delete the contact, Wei moved the conversation with Chinese intelligence to a secure chat.

Wei’s security clearance gave him access to sensitive national security information. He sold 60 technical and operating manuals, including photos, videos and locations of various Navy ships.

Wei was arrested along with his partner, Wenheng Zhao, in August 2023, Zhao pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The disgraced military officer’s lawyer Sean Jones defended his client, stating, “Wei loves America and has no allegiance to China,” adding that information Wei shared was of little or no significance to the U.S. security.