 
Geo News

Pet deaths mystery in Lahore's Green Town solved

CCTV footage exposes plot behind sudden deaths and disappearance of pets in Lahore

By
Hira Batool
|

January 13, 2026

Beef ribs are seen at the meat pavilion on November 19, 2015. — AFP
Beef ribs are seen at the meat pavilion on November 19, 2015. — AFP

LAHORE: A series of mysterious overnight deaths and disappearances of pet animals in Lahore’s Green Town area has been uncovered, with police arresting two suspects allegedly involved in poisoning animals and selling their meat to hotels.

The police, in a statement, said residents had been reporting for months that pet animals were either dying suddenly at night or going missing under suspicious circumstances.

The mystery unravelled after CCTV footage surfaced, showing a sanitation worker secretly mixing poisonous substances into animal fodder during nighttime hours, leading to the animals’ deaths.

Residents caught the suspect, identified as Shahid, in the act and subjected him to a beating before handing him over to the police.

During interrogation, Shahid confessed that he carried out the acts along with an accomplice, Rashid.

Police said the suspects would collect the carcasses of poisoned animals and sell the meat to various hotels in the city.

Acting on multiple complaints from affected citizens, police arrested Shahid and Rashid and registered eight separate cases against them.

Residents of the area alleged that over the past several months, between 30 and 40 animals had been killed similarly and demanded strict legal action against those responsible.

Achakzai to be notified as opposition leader in National Assembly this week: PTI's Gohar video
Achakzai to be notified as opposition leader in National Assembly this week: PTI's Gohar
ML-1 project work to begin from Karachi Port in July 2026: minister
ML-1 project work to begin from Karachi Port in July 2026: minister
Pakistan, UAE to sign 'pre-immigration clearance' pact to facilitate passengers video
Pakistan, UAE to sign 'pre-immigration clearance' pact to facilitate passengers
Four peace committee members killed in Bannu gun attack
Four peace committee members killed in Bannu gun attack
New PIA owners seek partner to revive airline
New PIA owners seek partner to revive airline
Field Marshal reaffirms commitment to fostering defence ties with Indonesia
Field Marshal reaffirms commitment to fostering defence ties with Indonesia
Students stranded in Afghanistan on way back home: Immigration sources
Students stranded in Afghanistan on way back home: Immigration sources
Pakistan, Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defence deal: sources
Pakistan, Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defence deal: sources