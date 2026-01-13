Pet deaths mystery in Lahore's Green Town solved

Beef ribs are seen at the meat pavilion on November 19, 2015. — AFP

LAHORE: A series of mysterious overnight deaths and disappearances of pet animals in Lahore’s Green Town area has been uncovered, with police arresting two suspects allegedly involved in poisoning animals and selling their meat to hotels.

The police, in a statement, said residents had been reporting for months that pet animals were either dying suddenly at night or going missing under suspicious circumstances.

The mystery unravelled after CCTV footage surfaced, showing a sanitation worker secretly mixing poisonous substances into animal fodder during nighttime hours, leading to the animals’ deaths.

Residents caught the suspect, identified as Shahid, in the act and subjected him to a beating before handing him over to the police.

During interrogation, Shahid confessed that he carried out the acts along with an accomplice, Rashid.

Police said the suspects would collect the carcasses of poisoned animals and sell the meat to various hotels in the city.

Acting on multiple complaints from affected citizens, police arrested Shahid and Rashid and registered eight separate cases against them.

Residents of the area alleged that over the past several months, between 30 and 40 animals had been killed similarly and demanded strict legal action against those responsible.