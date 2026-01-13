Four India-backed terrorists killed in Kalat IBO: ISPR

Security personnel stand guard in this undated image. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kalat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that the IBO was conducted on Jan 12 on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, “Fitna al Hindustan”.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were gunned down, read the statement.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR added.

The relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, vowed the military’s media wing.

Pakistan has experienced a rise in cross-border terrorist incidents since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021. The provinces of KP and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have been particularly affected by these attacks.

ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in his presser on January 6, said that law enforcement agencies carried out 75,175 IBOs across the country in 2025.

Giving a breakdown, he said 14,658 IBOs were conducted in KP, 58,778 in Balochistan, while 1,739 operations took place in the rest of the country.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said that 5,397 terrorism incidents were reported nationwide during the last year. Of these, 3,811 incidents, he said, occurred in KP, 1,557 in Balochistan, and 29 incidents were reported in other parts of the country.

He said that 2,597 terrorists were killed during counterterror operations last year. While providing details of 10 major terror attacks across the country, he said that civilians and soft targets had been deliberately targeted, and Afghan militants were involved in all attacks.