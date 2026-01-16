Texas Senator Ted Cruz warns Trump could nuke Denmark

The United States (U.S.) Senator Ted Cruz’s resurfaced clip from 2016 has raised the alarm after he warned that Donald Trump might nuke Denmark if he became president.

The clip went viral on social media after the now-President Trump threatened to take over Greenland, saying, “Anything less than the U.S. control of Greenland is unacceptable.”

The White House has revealed that Trump was even considering a military option to “conquer” Greenland.

GOP Senator Cruz, who is currently serving as Senate Commerce Committee chair, made the remarks in 2016 during the race to secure the Republican nomination as the presidential candidate.

He said: “We are liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark. That’s not the temperament of a leader to keep this country safe.”

He added that the United States needed someone with sensible judgement and temperament.

And now 10 years later, President Trump has expressed readiness to use the military option against the Kingdom of Denmark to take over Greenland.

Earlier this week, after meeting U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Danish foreign minister said, “It was clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland.”

Denmark has also cautioned that forceful takeover of the world’s largest island would effectively spell the end of NATO.