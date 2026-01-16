 
Geo News

Texas Senator Ted Cruz warns Trump could nuke Denmark

White House has revealed that Trump was even considering a military option to take over Greenland

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 16, 2026

Texas Senator Ted Cruz warns Trump could nuke Denmark
Texas Senator Ted Cruz warns Trump could nuke Denmark

The United States (U.S.) Senator Ted Cruz’s resurfaced clip from 2016 has raised the alarm after he warned that Donald Trump might nuke Denmark if he became president.

The clip went viral on social media after the now-President Trump threatened to take over Greenland, saying, “Anything less than the U.S. control of Greenland is unacceptable.”

The White House has revealed that Trump was even considering a military option to “conquer” Greenland.

GOP Senator Cruz, who is currently serving as Senate Commerce Committee chair, made the remarks in 2016 during the race to secure the Republican nomination as the presidential candidate.

He said: “We are liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark. That’s not the temperament of a leader to keep this country safe.”

He added that the United States needed someone with sensible judgement and temperament.

And now 10 years later, President Trump has expressed readiness to use the military option against the Kingdom of Denmark to take over Greenland.

Earlier this week, after meeting U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Danish foreign minister said, “It was clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland.”

Denmark has also cautioned that forceful takeover of the world’s largest island would effectively spell the end of NATO.

Is X (formerly Twitter) down again?
Is X (formerly Twitter) down again?
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) stock soars 382%: Is it good time to invest?
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) stock soars 382%: Is it good time to invest?
US moves USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to Middle East amid Iran tensions
US moves USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to Middle East amid Iran tensions
Why 2016 is all over your social media feed? Inside ‘2026 is new 2016' viral trend
Why 2016 is all over your social media feed? Inside ‘2026 is new 2016' viral trend
Bloody Red Moon to light up skies: When, where to watch
Bloody Red Moon to light up skies: When, where to watch
CIA publishes recruitment video seeking informants from China
CIA publishes recruitment video seeking informants from China
South Korean court sentences former President Yoon to five years in prison
South Korean court sentences former President Yoon to five years in prison
Who is Ashley St. Clair, who sued Elon Musk's xAI over Grok's AI-deepfakes?
Who is Ashley St. Clair, who sued Elon Musk's xAI over Grok's AI-deepfakes?