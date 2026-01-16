Elon Musk says solar power can meet global energy demand of all humanity

As the solar-first approach for energy is quickly spreading worldwide, billionaire tech titan Elon Musk believes that solar power will ultimately become the primary energy source for humanity.

He noted that a solar-powered future is inevitable due to significant technological advancements. This vision is a key component of his recently released master plan and public statements made in January 2026.

Hardly a 100-square-mile area covered with solar panels in regions like Texas or New Mexico, coupled with battery storage, could fulfil the entire electricity needs of the US, which averages around 460 gigawatts, Musk observed.

He referenced the 1964 Karashev Scale, which categorises civilisations based on their energy consumption, and shared compelling footage of Earth captured by SpaceX from orbit, highlighting the sun’s boundless energy potential.

Musk outlined that solar power is the ultimate solution for addressing the energy challenges that high-energy civilisations are facing.

He believes that issues like the climate crisis and the immense electricity demands of artificial intelligence (AI) can be tackled by significantly scaling up solar and battery storage technologies.

While sceptics are worried about grid and storage limitations, the surge in solar adoption in 2025 has shown impressive progress towards bringing this ambitious goal to life.