LEGO unveils ‘Ocarina of Time: The Final Battle’ set for pre-order

By
Geo News Digital Desk
January 16, 2026

LEGO has officially unveiled and started taking pre-orders for its highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time set.

Titles such as “The Final Battle” feature a 1,003-piece model enabling fans to build a detailed recreation of the iconic showdown from the 1998 Nintendo classic.

At $129.99, the collection centers on Ganon's decaying castle. It comes with a giant, brick-built model of the monstrous, hog-like Ganon, who wields double blades. The castle includes movable debris concealing three Recovery Heart parts and the Megaton Hammer. A very ingenious button system lifts the accompanying minifigure of Ganondorf into the castle tower in the same manner as the video game.

Minifigures of Link and Princess Zelda are also included with iconic accessories such as the Master Sword and Hylian Shield.

Officials described it as a “creative and nostalgic journey” and a “great display piece” for adult fans.

This is the second major set of the Zelda universe. Previously, in 2024, Lego introduced the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set.

“The Final Battle” is set to release on March 1, 2026. 

