Gul Plaza inferno: Fatalities jump to 14, over 70 still missing as search underway

Workers remove debris following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi on January 19, 2026. — Reuters

Sindh govt spox admits water shortage due to Green Line work.

Fire brigade officials say water bowsers stuck near Guru Mandir.

Traders slam Sindh govt for incompetence, failure to rescue people.

KARACHI: The death toll in the Gul Plaza blaze continues to rise, with fatalities reaching 14 after the rescuers managed to douse the inferno after around 33 hours of arduous efforts.

The number of those missing in the incident has also risen to 73 after three more names were added to the list, said the help desk established by the Sindh government.

The fire started late on Saturday at the sprawling, multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping centre in the city's business district and burned for more than 24 hours, hampering rescue efforts in the densely packed area.

After more than 24 hours of firefighting, crews moved to cooling and debris-clearing, although concerns grew that more victims could still be trapped inside.

Firefighters said the lack of ventilation in the building, which houses more than 1,200 shops, caused thick smoke to fill the mall and slowed efforts to reach people trapped inside.

The inferno left parts of the building collapsed amid uproar over alleged shortcomings in the authorities' response, with rescuers making way into the building by cutting windows and demolishing walls with hammers.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza confirmed 14 deaths as the rescuers have said that five of the bodies recovered from the site are beyond identification.

The fire broke out on Saturday with visuals showing flames rising from the building as firefighters laboured through the night to stop the blaze.

Hundreds of people had gathered around the building, including distraught store owners whose businesses had turned to ash.

"We've been left high and dry, reduced to zero; 20 years of hard work, all gone," shopowner Yasmeen Bano said.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassanul Haseeb Khan told Reuters, "when we arrived, the fire from the ground floor had spread to the upper floors, and almost the entire building was already engulfed in flames".

Rescue officials say the deceased include Kashif, Faraz, Muhammad Aamir, Furqan and two unidentified individuals.

The injured included Haseeb, Waseem, Daniyal, Sadiq, Hamza, Rahim, Fahad, Jawad, Ayan, Abdullah, Usman, Zain and Nadir were among the wounded.

The blaze, post noon today, broke out again in different parts of the building, said the fire brigade officials, due to which the rescue operation faced a temporary pause.

Rescue operations will be resumed after extinguishing the blaze, they added.

Meanwhile, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Azad Khan, during a visit to the incident site, said that more bodies might be recovered from the building.

"No evidence of sabotage found according to initial investigation," he said, adding that none of the wounded were in hospitals and had been discharged.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab arrived at the incident site late Sunday night, nearly 23 hours after the fire broke out, triggering protests from those present at the scene.

As per the police, the families of 59 individuals have contacted the authorities for their loved ones.

Furthermore, the police have said that they have acquired the cellphone numbers of missing people, of which 26 have been traced back to the incident site while further scrutiny is underway to locate others.

'Flower shop fire, water shortage'

Expanding on the firefighting efforts, the chief fire officer has said that foam was used to extinguish the fire from day one (Saturday).

Noting that 90% of the blaze has been put out, he said that the goods stored inside the shopping centre, however, are still burning.

Fire Officer Zafar Khan further noted that, "the condition of the building is bad, so we cannot stay [there] for long".

The rescue work, he added, is being carried out in places considered relatively safe to operate, where the rescuers exit immediately after inspecting it for survivors.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade officials have said that the fire broke out at 10:14pm on Saturday at a shop selling artificial flowers and pots.

The Rescue 1122 was informed of the blaze at 10:38pm, and two fire tenders reached the incident site at 10:57pm.

With 14 to 16 entry and exit points at the shopping centre, the officials said that the firefighting operation faced difficulties due to narrow entrances and pathways.

"All entrances and exits of the building were filled with smoke," they said, adding that they faced a water shortage within two to three hours of the firefighting operation and the water bowsers were stuck near Guru Mandir due to ongoing construction work.

The fire brigade officials further lamented that the water shortage could not be resolved immediately due to the crowd and lack of traffic management.

Meanwhile, apprising of the ongoing efforts and resources at the site, they said that 12 fire tenders and six water bowsers, along with two snorkels, are present at Gul Plaza.

Traders decry govt incompetence

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh chapter's President Jawaid Qureshi slammed the government for its incompetence and failure to rescue the people.

"The traders are bearing financial and human losses and they themselves are being blamed [for the incident]," Qureshi lamented.

The traders' representative remarked that the government should admit its incompetence as the rescue operation was still not completed after 34 hours.

Responding to a question regarding the usage of "maintenance fee" acquired from shop owners in the building, Qureshi said that the amount was spent on the watchman system, maintenance and diesel for the generator.

Noting that shops were also located in the basement, he admitted that only the construction of the ground floor and first floor was permitted and the structure did undergo an extension.

However, he maintained that the expansion of the shopping centre was legal. Touching upon the missing people, Qureshi said that they have reports of 60 to 80 people still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the blaze.

Meanwhile, in a statement traders' association leader, Atiq Mir said that goods worth billions have been lost to the blaze.

He also urged the fire brigade officials to be equipped with the necessary equipment to handle large fires.

Govt response

The government has established a helpline to facilitate the public where the information on the incident can be given by reaching out at the cellphone numbers including 03135048048; 02199206372; and 02199205625.

Meanwhile, the citizens can seek information via helpline numbers 02199205670; 02199201196; and 02199205691.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the shopping mall on Sunday evening to review rescue and firefighting operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and the economic impact of the incident. He said that around 58 to 60 people were still missing, adding that efforts were underway to rescue them.

The chief minister vowed that the government would compensate the affected people in a transparent manner.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan today, Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed admitted the water shortage due to the Green Line BRT construction work on the MA Jinnah Road.

Maintaining that the water supply was later ensured as an emergency was imposed on three water hydrants, Javed said that no one had any idea about the severity of the fire when it was reported initially.

"The fire spread throughout Gul Plaza in an hour," the government spokesperson said while further highlighting that there are no emergency exits in buildings located in the Old City area — and a total of 200 buildings in the city.

She also pointed out that Rs5,000 was taken from shopkeepers for maintenance.

Apprising that Sindh CM Shah has summoned a meeting where all relevant issues will be discussed, Javed assured that the provincial government will take action against those responsible.

— With additional input from Reuters